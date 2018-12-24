Swinney Cotton Bowl Press Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court at AT&T Stadium along with Hunter Renfrow and Kendall Joseph.

The players exited quickly to begin practice while coach Swinney went into detail about the failed drug tests of Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella.

Watch coach Swinney’s press conference on TCITV:

Opening Statement

Q&A

 

