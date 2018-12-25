Joseph proud of his class on the field and in the classroom

DALLAS – Clemson linebacker, Kendall Joseph spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: You guys obviously have a ton of talent and were ranked all year but would you kind of collectively exhale about, ‘Man we did it. We jumped all of the hurdles and we made it back here with another shot at a national title.’?

Joseph: “I mean it definitely feels good. We’re blessed to be in this position. But it’s what we expected out of ourselves. I think we still have some more goals ahead of us so we’re excited about this game but it’s not like we can relax a little bit. Not at all. We’re super excited but we’re ready to keep pushing forward and finish the whole job.”

Question: Is the celebration any more subdued when you guys clinched the ACC Championship and a final four berth and opposed to the last couple of years?

Joseph: “No because Coach Swinney doesn’t allow that to happen. You have to dance, you have to celebrate a win, no matter what. As an older guy, I’m not saying it’s nothing but you kind of are used to it. I mean we’ve been doing it four straight years now. But still the energy in the locker room is mainly why we did it again.”

Question: Same feeling for you personally or mean more since it’s coming to the end of your career? Or less because maybe the first time is the best?

Joseph: “I say it’s the same. It doesn’t necessarily mean more but you kind of get home and start thinking, ‘That’s it. That’s my last ACC Championship forever.’ So things hit home a little bit more just knowing this is the last of everything for me. But from the first one to this one we’re grateful for it.”

Question: Kendall, at what point do you take a step back and look at what this class has done as a whole?

Joseph: “It will be a few years down the line, probably. When I slow down and look back over it. Yeah probably in a few years just having a reflection and when you run into an old teammate I think that’s when it hits you most. When you’re just like, ‘Man you remember those days?’ All of the stuff we have done is great but I think it’s just the relationships and the stuff that people don’t see. Us going to Frankie’s (Fun Park) yesterday and cutting up and having fun. That will be the stuff that we’ll cherish forever.”

Question: In your mind what’s the most impressive thing that you guys have done? The win streak over South Carolina? The way you’ve beaten Florida State you guys have? The ACC titles?

Joseph: “Probably the ACC titles, four straight. I think we’ve done that with breaking academic records. Four straight ACC titles and then if you look at the records for academics and GPA team wise, most 3.0’s team wise, all of that stuff. We’ve done that as well during this span. So when you tie that together I don’t think that’s common.”

Question: With Ian Book, is there anyone you can look at tape of and be like, ‘Okay he’s kind of like this guy that I played,’ or is he in a different category that you guys have seen?

Joseph: “The quarterback, No. 12 he’s similar to (Eric) Dungey from Syracuse as far as play-making ability. Being able to make something out of nothing and just having that feel for the game, the instincts. That’s kind of who he’s a reflection of. He’s a great player.”

Question: Dexter Williams, their running back, how different is he compared to other guys and also the way the offense changed when both of those guys came in that same week against Wake Forest?

Joseph: “He’s a good runner. He runs hard. He takes what the offensive line will give him. The offensive line does a good job of penetrating and getting push. He’ll get six or seven yards a carry and then by the end of the game he has over 100 yards. He runs very hard. The quarterback does a great job of using his legs as well when he needs to. So a well-balanced, offensive attack across the board from tight ends, solid receivers that can catch and block. Just really balanced and they don’t beat themselves when you watch tape. They’re just a consistent offense. You look up and they’re up by 30.”

Question: Would you say they’re a run first kind of offense?

Joseph: “Maybe so. The have a lot of RPO’s so based on what they see they can hand it off or pass. They’re close to 50/50. But just like anybody, they definitely want to follow rhythm off of the run game and then go from there. Once you get some great runs the RPO’s work a little better. But they’re definitely a big RPO team.”

Question: Have you taken time to reflect on this season and some of the hurdles you guys came across and where you are now?

Joseph: “Not really that much time. Definitely look back at some stuff and you’re grateful to be here. But we’re still in the storm of the season. That’s how we look at it. We have two more games left, that’s how we view it. So we’ll have time to reflect when it’s all over.”