Swinney feeling Christmas Spirit as Tigers continue preparations for Notre Dame

News and notes from Tuesday's Cotton Bowl practice
DALLAS — The media was allowed to watch the first 15 minutes of Tuesday’s practice as second-ranked Clemson continued its preparations for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 3 Notre Dame.
The Tigers (13-0) once again practiced on the field of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here are a few notes and observations from Tuesday’s practice.
- Dabo Swinney was again in the Christmas spirit at practice. The Clemson coach was dancing to Christmas music while the Tigers did their calisthenics. Swinney was showing off some pretty good dance moves during the stretching period.
- Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not have a sleeve on his knee like he did on Christmas Eve. The freshman looked loose and relaxed in practice and did not show any signs of any type of injury.
- Cornerback Mark Fields was in a Yellow Jersey, which means the senior could not participate in practice. There is no news on what type of injury it is or status on whether he will be able to play in Saturday’s playoff game. We can tell you he seemed to be favoring his right hamstring while he was walking on the sideline. Again, that is just an observation and is not official.
- Of course, since it is Tuesday, the Tigers practiced in full gear. They will do a lot of good-on-good in practice and some hitting. The Tigers will also wear full pads on Wednesday, which is generally the hardest hitting day of the week.
- Some of you have asked us about the latest status on wide receiver Cornell Powell, who the team decided to redshirt earlier in the year due to an academic issue. We can tell you Powell did make the trip to Dallas with the rest of the team and he is working as a wide receiver on the scout team.
- On Wednesday, the Tigers will participate in media interviews in the morning before returning to AT&T Stadium for an afternoon practice. Kickoff for Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal Game will be at 4:10 p.m. EST.