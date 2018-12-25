Tigers have Christmas fun, but stay focused on the details

DALLAS — Just because they’re spending Christmas in Dallas this year doesn’t mean the Clemson Tigers are not celebrating the holiday season.

The second-ranked Tigers, who will play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, enjoyed Christmas like everyone else, celebrating with their families and friends. However, they also had a little bit of work mixed in as they continued to prepare for the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game.

“For the great majority of the team, this is the first time they’ve ever been away from home for Christmas,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a different experience so we just tried to embrace it and enjoy this family, the Clemson family.

“It was a lot of fun. All the guys got into it.”

The day began with a Christmas brunch at the team’s headquarters hotel complete with an appearance by Santa Claus, performances by the coaches and their families and the musical stylings of several student-athletes capped off by Swinney singing a rousing rendition of Silent Night.

The Tigers (13-0) kept the holiday vibes going for their afternoon practice at AT&T Stadium, opening with some Christmas music over the sound system before going to work in full pads for a two-plus hour workout.

The Tigers also worked out with Notre Dame’s fight song being played over and over again on the loud speakers.

Swinney was pleased with his squad’s attention to detail in Tuesday’s practice.

“If I walked in on a Tuesday and didn’t talk about ball security, they’d all look at me like I’m crazy,” he said. “It’s a big part of the game. It creates field position for you or against you. So, we pride ourselves that we are plus in the turnover margin this year. I know that will be a big part of the game Saturday night.”

Clemson returned to its hotel after practice for another Cotton Bowl Classic tradition. The team gathered for their Sign and Dine event, a private meal where the players receive autograph footballs to have their teammates and coaches sign to create personalized keepsakes from their bowl experience.

The Tigers will return to the practice Wednesday afternoon following selected coaches and student-athletes participating in a College Football Playoff media availability in the morning.

The Cotton Bowl Classic celebrates its 83rd anniversary on Saturday. Live coverage on ESPN is set for 4 p.m. EST, with kickoff slated for 4:10 p.m.