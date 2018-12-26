Lawrence's talents beyond a typical freshman

DALLAS — The past year has been life-changing for Clemson’s freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. However, if you are unfamiliar with the five-star out of Cartersville, Ga. you would never know he is just a freshman.

Lawrence has remained calm and poised in all of the situations he’s been faced with this season. After leading his team to a perfect regular season, a fourth straight ACC Championship and the Tigers’ fourth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, Lawrence is getting his first taste of the CFP.

He finished the regular season with 2,606 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown and earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors. Now he is one win away from taking the team to the national championship game.

“I’m just excited,” Lawrence said when asked how he feels about playing in the Cotton Bowl. “It’s a long season. It started it August. We’ve been working since January so there’s been a lot leading up to this and a lot of things have had to happen for us to get to this point. I’m just grateful to be here.”

However, getting to Dallas was not the smoothest ride. Clemson hit several different types of adversity along the way including a quarterback shake up just four games into the season when Kelly Bryant announced that he would be transferring. The former Tiger is now at Missouri.

Lawrence, who had not previously started but split time with Bryant, was now the main man and he handled the situation like he had been doing it for years.

“There was a lot of talk everywhere else but I feel like around our team we were pretty good,” Lawrence said on Wednesday, referring to Bryant transferring. “I mean, obviously Kelly leaving was tough and all the guys were close.

“So that was tough, and we had to get through that,” he said. “But other than that, the teams were really supportive, and I felt like we just took off from there.”

Now Lawrence has a chance to take Clemson back to the title game and win its second national championship in the past three years. But, the Tigers will first have to make it past Notre Dame this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I mean we’re really confident,” Lawrence said. “We have great players and we know that we can do whatever we need to do to win the game.”

“If we need to run the ball, throw the ball…whatever we need to do. We have great players and great coaches so we’re confident in that.”