Wilkins talks a little smack to Ferrell

Wilkins talks a little smack to Ferrell

Feature

Wilkins talks a little smack to Ferrell

DALLAS — Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was given his Campbell Trophy with his name on it on Wednesday morning prior to his press conference.

The All-American made sure his teammate, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, saw what he was getting and talked a little smack to him as well.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
41m

DALLAS — A week that second-ranked Clemson has been looking forward to for almost a month now has turned into a nightmare for Tigers’ freshman tight end Braden Galloway, reserve offensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home