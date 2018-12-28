Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference Gallery

DALLAS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly held the Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference on Friday.
Latest
Swinney shines in Cotton Bowl head coaches' press conference
DALLAS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly took part in the Cotton Bowl head coaches’ press conference Friday at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. Swinney (…)
Lamar: Leadership big difference this year
ARLINGTON, Tx. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar at the Cotton Bowl media day on Thursday. Lamar talks about how this year is different because of the senior (…)
Bryant has Lawrence's back 100 percent
DALLAS — As difficult as this week has been for Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, it has been just as challenging for the rest of Clemson’s defensive line, who are also some of (…)
TCI Exclusive: Marty Smith impressed by Tigers, Lawrence's composure
ARLINGTON, Texas – The media descended on AT&T Stadium on Thursday morning for Cotton Bowl Media Day ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic between second-ranked Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. There was (…)
Huggins ready to fill Lawrence's shoes
ARLINGTON, Texas – The news that the NCAA upheld the suspension of Clemson defensive tackle and All-American Dexter Lawrence after a failed drug test has rocked the college football landscape. The Tigers (…)
Clemson one of the most welcoming programs Rowe has ever covered
DALLAS — When ESPN reporter Holly Rowe gets assigned to the sideline of a Clemson game, she automatically knows she’ll be going to a place that feels like home. “We’re supposed to be (…)
Lawrence, Galloway, Giella all will miss Cotton Bowl
DALLAS — The NCAA has upheld its suspensions for Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella. Clemson University received confirmation from the NCAA for the three Tigers who have have been (…)
Clemson DBs tired of 'weak link' comments from national media
ARLINGTON, Texas – Clemson’s defense has received notability throughout the season as one of the stingiest groups in the country, ranking in the top-10 in scoring defense, total defense, rushing (…)