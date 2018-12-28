Lamar: Leadership big difference this year

ARLINGTON, Tx. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar at the Cotton Bowl media day on Thursday.

Lamar talks about how this year is different because of the senior leadership on the team. He also shares his thoughts on how he and his teammates are trying to keep Dexter Lawrence’s spirits up as much as possible now that he has been suspended from the game by the NCAA after testing positive for a banned substance.