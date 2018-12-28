Swinney shines in Cotton Bowl head coaches' press conference

Swinney shines in Cotton Bowl head coaches' press conference

Football

Swinney shines in Cotton Bowl head coaches' press conference

DALLAS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly took part in the Cotton Bowl head coaches’ press conference Friday at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Swinney shined as usual in the press conference.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home