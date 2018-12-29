It’s a B.Y.O.G kind of game in the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — When Clemson beat Notre Dame in a torrential downpour in the 2015 game back at Death Valley, Dabo Swinney coined his most popular phrase in his 10 years as the Tigers’ head coach. He told ESPN’s Samantha Ponder it was a B.Y.O.G (Bring Your Own Guts) kind of game as Clemson held off a late Notre Dame rally on its way to an undefeated regular season and appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Four seasons later, Clemson and Notre Dame meet again. And though there will be no hurricane racing through the Dallas area today as the two play in the CFP Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl, Swinney expects it will still be a B.Y.O.G kind of game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“It’s definitely BYOG game, ain’t no doubt. They all are,” Swinney said. “We won’t have a hurricane in here for sure, I don’t think. This is definitely a game that’s going to take a lot of guts and courage, a lot of heart. And, again, those are things individually you have to bring yourself.”

So, who has the edge in today’s 4:10 p.m., EST, kickoff?

Clemson’s Albert Huggins vs. Notre Dame’s offensive line: As we all know, All-American defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is out for Clemson after he tested positive for a performance enhancing drug and was suspended by the NCAA for this game. Senior Albert Huggins is the next man up for the Tigers as he will make just his third start of his career. Look for the Irish to try and come after Huggins early and see what he can do. Huggins has played a lot this year, playing 307 snaps in 13 games, while recording 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. Huggins will have a lot of one-on-one matchups and if he wins them than the Tigers can shut down the Notre Dame running game. Also remember, Huggins will have Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, who will have his back. The key is how productive backups Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams play when Huggins has a breather. If they do struggle, can Notre Dame stay patient with the running game and try to wear down the Clemson front four with Dexter Williams and its big offensive line. Advantage: Notre Dame

Brent Venables vs. Notre Dame’s offense: Since Ian Book and Dexter Williams came into the Notre Dame offense in Weeks 4 and 5 of the season, the Irish have been almost unstoppable on offense. Book is completing 70.4 percent of his passes, best in the nation, while Williams is averaging 117.5 yards per game on the ground. But Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has had a month to scheme up the Irish offense and if history has told us anything about Venables, when he has two weeks or longer to prepare for an opponent, Clemson’s defense has been very dominating. Look for Venables to throw in a few wrinkles to try and confuse Book and keep him from hurting a secondary that has been suspect at times. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s offensive line vs. Notre Dame’s defensive line: I think this is the most important matchup on the field today. The winner of this matchup will ultimately win the game in my opinion. Clemson’s offensive line is flying under the radar a little bit despite the Tigers’ leading the nation in yards per carry at 6.8 and ranking 13th in sacks allowed with just 14. Clemson’s offensive line has allowed just one sack in the last seven games. Notre Dame has a talented defensive line led by All-American Jerry Tillery and defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, but the Irish are allowing 133.5 yards a game on the ground and 3.7 yards per carry. Look for Clemson, who is averaging 259.8 rushing yards per carry to try and exploit that early, so it can try to establish its play-action passing game and get its dynamic receivers involved in the game. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom Line: Notre Dame is without a doubt the best team Clemson has faced all year. And though the Irish do not do any one thing great, they do a lot of things well. They are a tough and gritty team that never quits, and they will not in the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers, either. They are all about not letting Notre Dame beat Notre Dame. However, Clemson is the same way. It is all about what Clemson does and no one else. Plus, the Tigers are great on offense. They can run the ball if a defense dictates it wants to take the passing game away and it can pass the ball if the defense wants to take the run away. Clemson is one of the most balanced teams in the country. The defense has been consistent all year and Clemson just has more overall athletes on the field. Notre Dame keeps it close for a little while, but the Tigers pull away in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 21