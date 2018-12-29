Lawrence unloads for 52-yard score

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson jumped to a 9-3 advantage on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 12:50 remaining in the first half. The drive took three plays and covered 65 yards in 1:04.

After the Tigers forced a turnover on downs for the Irish, Adam Choice rushed for seven yards and Lawrence hit Trevion Thompson for a six yard first down. Then Lawrence unleashed the cannon and found Ross down the right sideline for the 52-yard score. It was only the second passing touchdown of greater than 20 yards allowed by the Irish this season.