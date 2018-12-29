Live from AT&T Stadium - Katie's Preview & Prediction

ARLINGTON, Texas. — We are just hours from the Cotton Bowl matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame and The Clemson Insider is live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Katie Florio previews the playoff game and gives her prediction.
DALLAS — When Clemson beat Notre Dame in a torrential downpour in the 2015 game back at Death Valley, Dabo Swinney coined his most popular phrase in his 10 years as the Tigers’ head coach. He told (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas. — It’s finally game day at the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers are one win away from their third national championship appearance in four years. Robert gives his key’s to (…)
DALLAS — When Clemson left the College Football Playoff semifinal game last year in New Orleans, it was time to go home. The Tigers lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and the Crimson Tide went on (…)
A lot has happened in the weeks since the ACC Championship Game, but the biggest news coming from the Clemson camp was Dexter Lawrence’s suspension after testing positive for a slight trace (…)
DALLAS — The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with defensive tackle Jordan Williams at the Cotton Bowl media day. Jordan knows his playing time will increase with Dexter Lawrence sidelined and is ready to do (…)
DALLAS — Clemson tight end Garrett Williams will have a difficult decision to make after the college football season is over for Clemson. The redshirt junior will have to decide whether he is (…)
DALLAS — It did not take long for the presence of Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas to be felt on the football field. Just ask Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey. His sack against Dungey back in Week (…)
DALLAS —Clemson concluded practices for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl with a brief walkthrough Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The next time the Tigers see the field will be at 4 p.m., EST, (…)
DALLAS — For the first time in 79 years, Clemson will play in the Cotton Bowl as it takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The second-ranked (…)