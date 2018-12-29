Live from AT&T Stadium - Katie's Preview & Prediction

Live from AT&T Stadium - Katie's Preview & Prediction

Football

Live from AT&T Stadium - Katie's Preview & Prediction

ARLINGTON, Texas. — We are just hours from the Cotton Bowl matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame and The Clemson Insider is live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Katie Florio previews the playoff game and gives her prediction.

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
20hr

DALLAS —Clemson concluded practices for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl with a brief walkthrough Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The next time the Tigers see the field will be at 4 p.m., EST, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home