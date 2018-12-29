National Championship bound!

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again Clemson is heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The second-ranked Tigers throttled No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl Classic as a part of the CFP Semifinal. They earned 538 yards of total offense compared to the Irish’s 248.

This marks the fourth time Clemson has played in a national championship game (1981, 2015, 2016, 2018) and it the third time in the last four seasons.

The Tigers played in their first championship defeating No. 1 Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl 22-15. The 2015 squad played Alabama in January 2016 falling in a thriller 45-40 to second-ranked Alabama. The following year No. 2 Clemson got revenge in Tampa, defeating the Crimson Tide for its second national championship in program history.

It’s also just the second time in program history that the Tigers have reached 14-0, the last being 2015 when they started out undefeated before losing to Alabama in the title game and finishing 14-1. They have a chance to become the fourth Clemson team to finish a season undefeated (1903, 1948, 1981) and first team to reach 15 wins.

Clemson will play the winner of tonight’s Orange Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and fourth-ranked Oklahoma. The CFP National Championship is to be played on January 7that 8 p.m. in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.