Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives to Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — The Clemson football team has arrived to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas ahead of this afternoon’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Notre Dame.
Check out TCI’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival! — LINK
DALLAS — The Clemson football team has arrived to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas ahead of this afternoon’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Notre Dame.
Check out TCI’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival! — LINK
ARLINGTON, Texas — Clemson jumped to a 9-3 advantage on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 12:50 remaining in the first half. The drive took three plays and covered 65 (…)
ARLINGTON — Clemson put points on the board first on a 40-yard field goal from Greg Huegel to go up 3-0 with 8:35 to play in the first quarter. The drive took nine plays to go 31 yards in 3:15. The (…)
ARLINGTON, Tx. — Clemson has arrived at AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl. Watch some of the arrival on TCITV:
DALLAS — When Clemson beat Notre Dame in a torrential downpour in the 2015 game back at Death Valley, Dabo Swinney coined his most popular phrase in his 10 years as the Tigers’ head coach. He told (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas. — It’s finally game day at the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers are one win away from their third national championship appearance in four years. Robert gives his key’s to (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas. — We are just hours from the Cotton Bowl matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame and The Clemson Insider is live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Katie Florio previews the (…)
DALLAS — When Clemson left the College Football Playoff semifinal game last year in New Orleans, it was time to go home. The Tigers lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and the Crimson Tide went on (…)
A lot has happened in the weeks since the ACC Championship Game, but the biggest news coming from the Clemson camp was Dexter Lawrence’s suspension after testing positive for a slight trace (…)
DALLAS — The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with defensive tackle Jordan Williams at the Cotton Bowl media day. Jordan knows his playing time will increase with Dexter Lawrence sidelined and is ready to do (…)
DALLAS — Clemson tight end Garrett Williams will have a difficult decision to make after the college football season is over for Clemson. The redshirt junior will have to decide whether he is (…)