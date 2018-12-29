Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives to Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — The Clemson football team has arrived to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas ahead of this afternoon’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Notre Dame.

Check out TCI’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival! — LINK

