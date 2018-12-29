Robert's Cotton Bowl Preview & Prediction

ARLINGTON, Texas. — It’s finally game day at the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers are one win away from their third national championship appearance in four years.

Robert gives his key’s to the Notre Dame game and prediction.

DALLAS —Clemson concluded practices for Saturday’s Cotton Bowl with a brief walkthrough Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The next time the Tigers see the field will be at 4 p.m., EST, (…)

