Despite being nervous, Ross was too much for Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, Texas — This past summer a video of Justyn Ross making an unbelievable catch went viral, giving Clemson fans a glimpse of what “Wide Receiver U” may look like the next few years.

Needless to say the video was accurate. Ross has had a standout freshman season so far and he only continued to prove his talents in Clemson’s 30-3 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl.

“I think it all just comes down to preparation,” Ross said after the game. We’ve been studying (Notre Dame) for almost a month… But it just comes down to preparation and being able to know where everybody is going to be.”

In Saturday’s victory over the Irish, Ross’ first College Football Playoff game, he had 148 yards on six catches, including a 52-yard and 42-yard touchdown.

“I was a little nervous,” Ross said. “I’ve been a little nervous all day. I was nervous all morning really, but when that first play came out I let everything loose and I was able to focus more.”

Now Ross and the Tigers are headed to Santa Clara, Calif., to play in the national championship game against the winner Alabama. Although it will be Ross’ first national championship experience, it is the third time in the past four years Clemson has made it to the title game.

“There is going to be a lot of emotions on the field, but we have to go out there and ball,” he said.

Ross says it all comes down to executing everything the right way.

“Really just making plays,” he said. “That’s what it all comes down to. We can do all of the preparation that we want and that we need to but it all comes down to making plays.”