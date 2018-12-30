Etienne's record setting day takes Tigers back to Natty

ARLINGTON, Texas — Travis Etienne has had possibly the best single season of any running back in Clemson history.

The sophomore from Louisiana rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in the second-ranked Tigers’ 30-3 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The College Football Playoff Semifinal win earned them another shot at the CFP National Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson is playing for its third championship in four years against the same opponent, Alabama. But, this marks Etienne’s first trip to the biggest stage in college football.

He did not get off to the best start, rushing for just 19 yards on seven carried and giving up a big sack of Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter after missing a block in pass protection. But, he broke free in the second half for a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the game on ice.

On the run, Etienne broke Wayne Gallman’s school record for rushing yards in a season (1,527 in 2015), he now has 1,572 rushing yards this season, and pushed his season point total to 138, breaking teammate Greg Huegel’s school record for points in a season (137 in 2015).

Following the game Etienne spoke to the media about this performance and previewed his first trip to the national championship, watch it below.