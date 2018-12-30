Recruits react to Clemson's Cotton Bowl victory

Clemson routed Notre Dame, 30-3, on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the national championship game against Alabama on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It was a dominant performance by Clemson against the Fighting Irish on both sides of the ball. The Tigers amassed 538 yards of total offense while holding Notre Dame to 248 yards, including just 88 rushing. Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 27-of-39 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross, who had six total catches for 148 yards.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson signees and recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl victory. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson signee Kaleb Boateng, 2019 OL, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.): “Great win for the team, great passing attack in the first half and then great rushing in the second half. Great offense and even better defense.”

Clemson signee Frank Ladson, 2019 WR, Miami (Fla.): “They dominated defensively, played great and the offense played great. Trevor and the receivers played a really good game. That opened up Travis’ TD. … Can’t wait till Jan. 7.”

Clemson signee Jaelyn Lay, 2019 TE, Atlanta (Ga.): “I was excited. I was playing in a Senior Bowl at the same time and was asking for updates during the game.”

Clemson signee Chez Mellusi, 2019 RB, Naples (Fla.): “I was so hyped considering that was the other school I could’ve went to and we just showed our dominance.”

Clemson signee Lannden Zanders, 2019 DB, Shelby (N.C.): “Honestly it was the same as all of the other games this season. Clemson came ready to play and handled their business. Everyone was playing together and having fun.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “Great game. Inspiring to watch the wideouts get that work in!”

Christian Miller, 2020 DB, Hilton Head Island (S.C.): “Excellent game! I thought Huggins did an exceptional job in the starting role. The offensive line and secondary play was elite. Clearly Trevor Lawrence has proven that he can handle the big stage. The receiving corps is the best in the nation by far.”

Sav’ell Smalls, 2020 DE/LB, Seattle (Wash.) Garfield: “It was impressive how dominant they were and I liked how they were all about business.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “We dominated like we were supposed to. I had all faith in my Tigers!”

E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “Blowout win like I thought it was gonna be and my brother (Justyn Ross) performed like I knew he could. I’m proud of him.”