Reed Leads with 26 as Clemson Blitzes Lipscomb, 84-67

Marcquise Reed posted 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in an ultra-impressive performance to help send Clemson University men’s basketball to a dominating 84-67 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon.

Reed was one of five double-digit scorers for the Tigers (10-3) on the afternoon, aided by David Skara’s career-high-tying 17 points. Elijah Thomas posted 12, while Clyde Trapp and Shelton Mitchell scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Clemson posted a season-best 15 steals – just one shy of tying for the most under head coach Brad Brownell (16 vs. The Citadel, Jan. 1, 2013). Reed led the way with a season-high and a career-high tying five takeaways.

The Tigers raced out to a 15-point lead midway through the opening period and took a 19-point advantage into the locker room. Clemson posted 46 points in the opening stanza – the most Lipscomb has allowed to any opponent all season.

The Bisons (9-4) made a run early in the second half to cut the Tiger lead to just nine points at 52-43 with 12:58 remaining, but Clemson responded with a 10-1 run to push the advantage comfortably in its favor.

Clemson put the nail in the coffin with a fastbreak scoop and score for Reed who finished the play with a two-handed flush to seal the 17-point victory.

The Tigers finish non-conference play at 10-3 and will begin ACC play on Jan. 5 when it travels to No. 1 ranked Duke. Tip time is still TBA.