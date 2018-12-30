What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Notre Dame

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
ARLINGTON, Texas — After whipping Notre Dame Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, Clemson is headed back to the national championship game for the third time in four years.
In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s 30-3 victory over the Irish in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Successful business trip ✅
We'll C-U in Cali for the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!🐅#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/gxkaeFSnmX
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 30, 2018
We’re going back to the Natty! See you in California, @ClemsonFB! #CottonBowlChamps #CFBPlayoff #GoTigers #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/NAjPIjbrpa
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 30, 2018
Thank you to everyone who watched, cheered, supported and celebrated with us tonight 🎉#ALLIN #ClemsonTigers #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ddU5WN22hM
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 30, 2018
Serious question for next week: Are we going to have empty seats in Santa Clara? Too late to move Clemson-Alabama to Atlanta?
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2018
Yes, both these games stunk. But I like the idea of greatness vs the NFL's parity that leads to close but poorly played games. Bigger question to me is, why are Bama and Clemson so much better at this than everyone else? Others have $, facilities & recruits, too.
— Hale yes! 👍 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 30, 2018
Trevor Lawrence does some magical things. On the present and future at Clemson: https://t.co/7hmEMpuzzX
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) December 30, 2018
Final thoughts:
Both Semi’s went exactly how most thought they would go.
Clemson/Bama while not a new matchup is going to be a hell of a fight.
That shouldn’t be the last time we see Kyler Murray play football.
No need for expansion
Will dive in deeper on @ESPNRadio at 7AM
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 30, 2018
Notre Dame finally played some man coverage and they paid for it. 52 yard strike for 6 for Clemson! Blocked Extra point but Clemson up 9-3 now.
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 29, 2018
Clemson doing exactly what you would expect to a team that eked out wins against Ball State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh & USC
Notre Dame lucky it took Clemson a quarter to knock off the dust or it could have been uglier
The Irish are a 1995 Championship Caliber team playing in 2018
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 29, 2018
Maybe the takeaway from this shouldn’t be about Notre Dame, but about Clemson, and how the Tigers are really, really good, and on both sides of the ball.
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 29, 2018
Notre Dame was 7th Clemson opponent this season that Tigers held to 7 points or less. Others were: Furman, Georgia Southern, Wake Forest, NC State, Boston College & Duke
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2018
Clemson going back to the Natty after 30-3 win over Notre Dame #clemson #CottonBowl pic.twitter.com/WvaWKn5bCZ
— Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) December 30, 2018
Clemson WR Justyn Ross had TDs of 52 and 42 yards in the 1st half. Notre Dame entered as 1 of 4 FBS teams that had not allowed a 40-yard Pass TD all season.
Entering Saturday, the Irish had not allowed a Pass TD longer than 27 yards this season. pic.twitter.com/yUp3mAs9lO
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2018
Etienne to the house. Clemson up 30-3 vs Notre Dame #ClemsonFootball #ClemsonFamily @CottonBowlGame @orangeandwhite @GreenvilleNews pic.twitter.com/3tALMhUGhm
— Ken Ruinard (@ClickingKen) December 29, 2018
BREAKING: Clemson routs Notre Dame 30-3 in Cotton Bowl to advance to national championship game against Alabama-Oklahoma winner. #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/o5DWNa8JiY pic.twitter.com/vCfPYoMxt9
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 30, 2018
Clemson Crushes Notre Dame to Reach Its 3rd National Title Game in 4 Seasons https://t.co/yrFnhGpz8k
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 30, 2018
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence vs Notre Dame
27-39 327 yards 3 TDs#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/cJXcZ4p2xX
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 30, 2018
