What They Are Saying: Clemson, Alabama again for the title

By: Robert MacRae | 34 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The two best teams in the nation will meet in the title game in Santa Clara next week. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson and Alabama meeting for the third time for the national championship.
WILD stat: Alabama and Clemson are combined 109-7 in the last four seasons. Of those seven combined losses Alabama and Clemson have over that stretch, three were to each other. When Bama and Clemson arent playing each other, they're a combined 106-4 in the last 4 years. 106-4!!!
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 30, 2018
Wins in the last 4 CFP
Alabama: 6
Clemson: 4
Georgia: 1
Everyone else: 0
— Jeff Fischel (@JeffFischel) December 30, 2018
Serious question for next week: Are we going to have empty seats in Santa Clara? Too late to move Clemson-Alabama to Atlanta?
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2018
Alabama vs. Clemson IV isn't boring. It isn't bad for the sport. It isn't stale.
It's needed. Two of the best teams throughout the entire season meeting in the postseason is how things should be. It shouldn't be about lesser teams getting hot — like 9-7 teams in the NFL.
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 30, 2018
Trevor Lawrence became the 2nd player to pass for at least 300 yards and 3 TD in a College Football Playoff game.
The other was former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, who did so twice against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/nKZgZHwphT
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2018
With Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence set to face Alabama:
No true freshman QB has beaten a Nick Saban-coached team since 2007 and only 3 have done so in Saban’s 23 years as a college head coach. pic.twitter.com/DRwfbY5uOY
— Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) December 30, 2018
Alabama and Clemson put on a show the last time they went head-to-head as No. 1 and No. 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/AGlAlPpCKL
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2018
Well, well, well, well, well.
Alabama and Clemson meet again. pic.twitter.com/aM0er1D2n2
— SportsNation (@SportsNation) December 30, 2018
The two clearly best teams all season dominated their semifinals so, yes, please let’s spend the day complaining that the committee served up the wrong sacrificial lambs to Alabama and Clemson.
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 30, 2018
On Jan. 5 Clemson faces #1 ranked Duke team led by winningest coach in college basketball history. On Jan. 7 Clemson faces #1 ranked Alabama, led by coach who is tied for most national championships.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 30, 2018
Clemson and Alabama will play in a bowl game for the fourth straight year, a first in college football history.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 30, 2018
Death, taxes, Clemson vs. Alabama.
January 7, 2019: Part 4. pic.twitter.com/329wu2BvbC
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 30, 2018
Alabama rolls over Oklahoma and improves to 14-0. They'll face off against 14-0 Clemson in the National Championship Game.
The winner of that game will be the first college football team to win 15 games in a season since Penn…in 1897. pic.twitter.com/X0TVBwj4IF
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2018
All season long: Alabama and Clemson are clearly the top two teams in the country
End of season: You're not going to believe this but it appears Alabama and Clemson are clearly the top two teams in the country
— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 30, 2018
College football is Alabama and Clemson. Then Georgia. Oklahoma could break thru one day the way Lincoln Riley is recruiting, especially on defense. That’s about it. Top heavy era in the sport.
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 30, 2018
Over last 4 seasons, Alabama and Clemson are a combined 106-4 when playing anyone one other than each other. After the CFP title game, they will have as many losses in the 4 head-to-head meetings as they have in the other 110 games.
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 30, 2018
I kinda think if Alabama plays like this against Clemson they will lose. They’ve got a lot to clean up over the next week.
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2018
If Clemson and Alabama are going to meet in the national title game pretty much every year it would really make it easier if it could be played on the East coast.
— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) December 30, 2018
COLUMN: Alabama, Clemson win again, but the College Football Playoff is losing momentum as a must-see event https://t.co/L48nNEyvmK via @USATODAY
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2018
