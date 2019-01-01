Cotton Bowl Photo Gallery 2

Clemson whipped Notre Dame 30-3 last Saturday in the Cotton Bowl Classic to advance to the national championship game once again.
Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s second Cotton Bowl Photo Gallery.
When he watches Trevor Lawrence on film, Nick Saban does not see a freshman. Instead, he sees a quarterback that has a lot of poise and does a really good job of executing Clemson’s offense. Lawrence has (…)
Before the season began, Alabama and Clemson were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country. For most of the season it stayed that way and all throughout the College Football Playoff rankings it stayed that way. (…)
Clemson inked a pair of talented tight ends as part of its 2019 class, as Calhoun (Ga.)’s Davis Allen and Atlanta’s Jaelyn Lay signed with the Tigers during the early signing period two weeks ago. The (…)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and Xavier McKinney spoke to the media in a teleconference Monday to preview next Monday’s national championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. A (…)
Since 2015, Clemson has posted a 54-4 record, and will play in its third national championship game when its plays No. 1 Alabama next Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. In all three instances, the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Austin Bryant took part in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game teleconference Monday to preview the (…)
Dabo Swinney does not know anything new in the suspension case for Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended by the NCAA prior to the second-ranked Tigers’ win over No. 3 Notre Dame in (…)
The two best teams in the nation will meet in the title game in Santa Clara next week. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson and Alabama meeting for (…)
ARLINGTON, Texas – Freshman Trevor Lawrence completed 27-of-39 pass for 327 yards and three touchdowns in No. 2 Clemson’s 30-3 win over third-ranked Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic. In doing so (…)