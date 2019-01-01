From the Sidelines - Cotton Bowl

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson dominate Notre Dame From the Sidelines of AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl.
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson dominate Notre Dame From the Sidelines of AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl.
A lot has been made about Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench quarterback Kelly Bryant after the fourth game of the season and start freshman Trevor Lawrence in his place. The speculation by many is that (…)
Over the past several years, Clemson fans have gotten used to seeing Hunter Renfrow make big catch after big catch in his familiar No. 13 jersey. Starting next season after Renfrow graduates, a new receiver (…)
One of Clemson’s biggest coups in the 2019 recruiting cycle came when co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott helped the Tigers pull five-star wideout Frank Ladson out of Miami’s backyard (…)
When he watches Trevor Lawrence on film, Nick Saban does not see a freshman. Instead, he sees a quarterback that has a lot of poise and does a really good job of executing Clemson’s offense. Lawrence has (…)
Clemson whipped Notre Dame 30-3 last Saturday in the Cotton Bowl Classic to advance to the national championship game once again. Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s second Cotton (…)
Before the season began, Alabama and Clemson were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country. For most of the season it stayed that way and all throughout the College Football Playoff rankings it stayed that way. (…)
Clemson inked a pair of talented tight ends as part of its 2019 class, as Calhoun (Ga.)’s Davis Allen and Atlanta’s Jaelyn Lay signed with the Tigers during the early signing period two weeks ago. The (…)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and Xavier McKinney spoke to the media in a teleconference Monday to preview next Monday’s national championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. A (…)
Since 2015, Clemson has posted a 54-4 record, and will play in its third national championship game when its plays No. 1 Alabama next Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. In all three instances, the (…)