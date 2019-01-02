Tigers have to be ready for 'a fight' when they play Alabama

When Clemson played Alabama in last year’s Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals, left guard John Simpson said the Tigers were prepared to play in a football game. However, the Crimson Tide was prepare for a fight.

Simpson said Wednesday during Clemson’s media day at the Poe Indoor Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson that Alabama’s mentality was the difference in the game.

“They were hungry. They wanted it more,” Simpson said.

Simpson, along with several other members of the offensive line, said the Sugar Bowl was the worst game they played all year as the Crimson Tide held the Tigers to a season-low in rushing yards, total yards and points.

In fact, Clemson did not even get into the end zone in a 24-6 loss.

The Tigers will get an opportunity to show more fight on Monday when they play top-ranked Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.