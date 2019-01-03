Anchrum eager for second shot at Tide

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum spoke to the media during media day in Clemson Wednesday as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Tigers are four quarters away from a potential third national title and second in three years.

Question: What do you remember from Alabama’s defensive line last year and how does that help you prepare for this year’s game?

Anchrum: “They are really disciplined, they have all the talent in the world, but they don’t let that define them,” he said. “They stick to their scheme and do their jobs the best they can. They do their job and are talented up front.”

Question: Do you have a bitter taste in your mouth from last year that is extra motivation for this game?

Anchrum: “Absolutely. A game like that makes you upset and mad and you want a chance to get them back,” he said. “Usually you don’t get that chance, but this chance we do. We have to take full advantage of it to make it count.”

Question: Has the potential of playing Alabama again been on the back of your mind all year?

Anchrum: “Honestly not really. We think about the game and wanting to do better but we don’t base our whole season off who we’re playing,” he said. “We base our style of play on how good we can be and potentially be our 100% on every play. We have been chasing that perfect game and maybe we won’t get it but we still get the chance.”

Question: What have you seen from Quinton Williams and that Alabama front on film?

Anchrum: “They are extremely talented. They give you a lot of looks to come after you and give a lot of different pressures, from each spot on the line,” he said. “They are good with their hands and their feet, they get good push off the ball. They are just really talented.”

Question: How did Notre Dame warm you up for what Alabama is going to show you on the defensive line?

Anchrum: “I wouldn’t call it just a warm-up, Notre Dame was very disciplined in what they did,” he said. “They stuck to their gaps, gave different looks and presented different formations that gave our offense problems sometimes. We went through a lot of growth we need for this game.”