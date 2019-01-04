Clemson signee enjoys time at All-America Game

One of a few Clemson signees that represented the Tigers during the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday night was Sheridan Jones.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star cornerback from Norfolk, Va., about his experience at the prestigious all-star game which featured 100 of the nation’s top college football prospects.

“The experience was great,” Jones said. “Had a good time competing against the top talent in the country.”

In the 11 years since its inception, 180 of the players who participated in the Under Armour All-America Game have gone on to become NFL draft picks, 47 of whom were first-round picks. 21 NFL Pro Bowlers and two Heisman Trophy winners have played in the contest as well.

What was the highlight of the All-America Game experience for Jones?

“Just meeting the players and competing every day honestly,” he said.

Jones (6-1, 175) arrived to Orlando last weekend along with the other All-America Game participants, and they practiced several times throughout the week leading up to the game. The players also had plenty of time to have fun, as they went to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and a private beach, played paintball and had a Madden tournament among other fun activities.

Jones said going to Walt Disney World made for a great time.

“It was cool,” he said. “Rode one of the rides and had some fun.”

Jones, a national top-100 prospect per both ESPN and Rivals, also recently played in the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico City on Dec. 22.

“It was fun also,” he said. “Had a good time.”

A two-way player at Maury High School, Jones recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a score, as a senior. He also had 17 receptions for 347 yards and two scores in 2018.

Jones committed to Clemson in April and signed with Clemson during the early signing period on Dec. 19. An early enrollee, he is set to report to campus today to begin his career as a Tiger.

“Pretty excited to start the next level,” Jones said. “It’s about that time now.”

Clemson linebacker signee Bryton Constantin and defensive tackle signee Tyler Davis also played in the Under Armour All-America Game.