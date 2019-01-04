Tigers excited to be in California, now they’re ready to play

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Hunter Renfrow was all smiles when he approached the media following Friday’s five-hour flight to San Jose, Calif.

The second-ranked Clemson Tigers arrived in the Bay Area Friday in advance of Monday’s 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against No. 1 Alabama.

“We had a good flight over here and I feel like everyone is focused,” Renfrow said. “I feel like everyone is ready to get kind of get situated. A lot of guys have never been to California before, including myself. So, we are ready to kind of see the place and get comfortable.”

For Renfrow, the national championship is his final trip with his teammates as he concludes his Clemson career. The former walk-on, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the national title game two years ago against Alabama, admitted he started to think about Monday being his last game as a Clemson Tiger.

“I’m trying to stay focused,” he said. “I thought a little bit about it, but I am really just trying to enjoy the moment and enjoy the last time with the seniors and this senior class.”

Clemson (14-0) was greeted at the San Jose International Airport Friday by the media and the Santa Clara Lions, the local Pop Warner football champions. Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins, Kendall Joseph and Clelin Ferrell were the first ones off the plane and went over and greeted the Lions.

The Pop Warner Champs chanted quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s name and the Cotton Bowl MVP, who was one of the last ones off the plane, went over and gave a couple of high fives before boarding one of the team buses. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney also spoke to the Lions as did Renfrow.

The Clemson wide receiver was trying not to be in too much awe of the Bay Area or California before getting off the buses, saying only the mountains make the area different than what he grew up with in Myrtle Beach.

“It smells the same. The air is still the same,” he said. You don’t have mountains like this in Myrtle Beach, but when you get on the field, it is still going to be on the same white lines. So, we are just excited to go play.”

Alabama also flew into the Bay Area Friday. The two teams will meet Monday at 8 p.m., in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., EST.