Top-ranked D-end building strong relationship with Clemson

Clemson is always in the hunt for the top defensive linemen in the nation year after year. The depth along the entire line was showcased during the dominating 30-3 performance against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, where Albert Huggins, Jordan Williams and several other reserves helped sack Ian Book six times.

A deep 2020 class on the D-line bodes well for the Tigers, and they have several top recruits on their radar.

One of those prospects is Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star Tyler Baron.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end could become another one of Clemson’s latest steals from the Volunteer State.

Baron told The Clemson Insider that he stays in contact with most of the 25 teams that have offered him so far.

He hears from Clemson coaches Lemanski Hall and Todd Bates on a weekly basis, mainly about “getting [him] back down there and building relationships.”

The Tennessee product said he will most likely visit Death Valley sometime this spring, and feels he has a very strong relationship with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“Our relationship is very strong,” he said. “Coach Hall has been a straight shooter with me the whole time and that’s something I value.”

As of right now, Clemson is “very high on [his] list,” but he still hasn’t made a list of his favorites yet.

“I haven’t narrowed it down as of right now so every school that has offered me is still on my list,” Baron said. “There are some catching my eye though.”

He did say that the Tigers have several things going for them compared to other schools he’s looking at.

“I know it’s a great university with a winning tradition, but it’s the coaches and the people that sets it so high for me,” he said.

Their recent success as one of the top defensive lines on a yearly basis is also a boost for Clemson and that should be a key to it being one of his top schools when he narrows down his list this coming summer.

“Their success shows me that they can get me where I desire to be,” said Baron.

Baron is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2020 class.