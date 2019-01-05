Elite OL ready to visit Clemson again

Clemson is off to a strong start with its offensive line recruiting for the 2020 class, having secured verbal commitments from a trio of four-star O-linemen in Walker Parks, Paul Tchio and John Williams.

The Tigers aren’t done recruiting up front for the next cycle, though, and another top offensive line prospect on their radar will return to campus soon.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Bryn Tucker confirmed to TCI that he is planning to visit Clemson for its elite junior day near the end of this month.

“Looking forward to seeing all the coaches and being back in Clemson,” Tucker said. “I enjoy talking to coach (Robbie) Caldwell so I’m ready to see him.”

Tucker (6-5, 305) most recently visited Clemson for the Duke game in November. Caldwell returned the favor with a trip to Tucker’s school during the contact period in December, and Tucker said he has been in frequent contact with Caldwell.

“We usually (talk) all the time,” Tucker said. “Sends me edits and talks about how’s our family.”

Tucker is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, while he is considered a top-50 national recruit per 247Sports (No. 48 overall) and top-200 by Rivals (No. 175).

This week, Tucker competed in the Under Armour Future 50 camp for elite underclassmen prospects. The Future 50 takes place each year during the week of the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

“Future 50 was awesome,” Tucker said. “Learned a lot from great (former) NFL players like Deion Sanders and Ed Reed because they also taught about life instead of football. And also Ed Reed was one of my favorite players growing up. They definitely knew what they were talking about.”

Tucker was also recently named a Junior All-American by MaxPreps. It marked the third time in as many years that he has made the MaxPreps All-American Team.

“It’s a huge honor to be named three times in a row,” he said. “All praise to the man upstairs.”

Tucker holds college offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech, among others. Clemson hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer but he is a prime candidate to eventually receive one.

Tucker said he does not currently have any visits planned besides Clemson, though he intends to visit Virginia Tech soon.