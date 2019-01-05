Former Cartersville teammate Forristall on Lawrence: 'He's legit'

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Alabama tight end Miller Forristall at media day for the national championship game.
Forristall knows Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence well from his time at Cartersville High School when they were teammates. Lawrence took the quarterback job as a freshman from Forristal who made the move to tight end soon after and now plays for Bama.
Forristall told The Clemson Insider he is not surprised at Lawrence’s success and that he keeps in touch with him weekly.
It appears as if Clemson has an excellent shot to add another top 2020 recruit to go along with its already highly touted five-player class. The Tigers have been recruiting four-star outside linebacker Kevin (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — If Clemson is going to knock off No. 1 Alabama in Monday’s national championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calf., then the second-ranked Tigers have to do the little (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Hunter Renfrow was all smiles when he approached the media following Friday’s five-hour flight to San Jose, Calif. The second-ranked Clemson Tigers arrived in the Bay Area Friday in (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Second-ranked Clemson arrived in the Bay Area on Friday ahead of its College Football Playoff National Game matchup with No. 1 Alabama. The Tigers are playing in their third national (…)
Four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin was among the trio of Clemson signees that participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The native of (…)