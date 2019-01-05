Venables on his QB play: 'I stink'

Venables on his QB play: 'I stink'

Football

Venables on his QB play: 'I stink'

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was asked on media day Saturday about his play as the scout-team quarterback for the Tigers as they prepare for Monday’s National Championship Game against Alabama.

 

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to the media as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home