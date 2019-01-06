Clemson football national championship hype video

It’s time for some chill bumps for Clemson fans. Check out the National Championship hype video from Clemson Football.
SAN JOSE, Calif.– With just one day left until Clemson competes against Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Clemson fans have flooded the bay area. The Clemson (…)
SANTA JOSE, Calif. — If Clemson wants to win the national championship on Monday it has to get pressure on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. When given time, Tagovailoa has ripped apart defenses (…)
SANTA JOSE, Calif. — Clemson wide receivers Will and Drew Swinney attempt to prove which brother knows their father, head coach Dabo Swinney, the best. Fox Carolina’s Shannon Sommerville goes (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Sunday morning at the San Jose Marriott during the head coaches press conference, previewing Monday night’s 2019 College Football (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif — Clemson is where it is supposed to be. When the 2018 football season started way back in August camp, the second-ranked Tigers had Santa Clara, Calif., set in their crosshairs. (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was the winner in the national championship head coaches press conference on Sunday. Swinney fielded most of the questions and shined in the press (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban conducted a press conference Sunday to preview the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Here is how (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — From the day he was first named the head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney’s plan was to build Clemson into one of the nation’s elite programs. He has done exactly that. In his 10 years (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and the Tigers are enjoying the journey more this time around. Swinney said the 2016 team kept wanting to fast forward to the title game (…)