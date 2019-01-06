Swinney shines in national championship head coaches press conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.  — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was the winner in the national championship head coaches press conference.  Coach Swinney fielded most of the questions and shined in the press conference setting as usual.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – One big narrative entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is that college football fans are bored with watching Clemson and Alabama play yet again. The (…)

