Swinney, Tigers enjoying the journey more this time

Swinney, Tigers enjoying the journey more this time

Football

Swinney, Tigers enjoying the journey more this time

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and the Tigers are enjoying the journey more this time around.

Swinney said the 2016 team kept wanting to fast forward to the title game while this year’s team enjoyed the journey and kept wanting to hit the pause button.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

SAN JOSE, Calif. – One big narrative entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is that college football fans are bored with watching Clemson and Alabama play yet again. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home