Swinney: "We will miss Dexter Lawrence"

Swinney: "We will miss Dexter Lawrence"

Football

Swinney: "We will miss Dexter Lawrence"

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about how the Tigers will miss Dexter Lawrence in the national championship game.

 

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

SAN JOSE, Calif. – One big narrative entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is that college football fans are bored with watching Clemson and Alabama play yet again. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home