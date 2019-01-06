Swinney: "We will miss Dexter Lawrence"

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about how the Tigers will miss Dexter Lawrence in the national championship game.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was the winner in the national championship head coaches press conference. Coach Swinney fielded most of the questions and shined in the press (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban conducted a press conference Sunday to preview the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Here is how (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — From the day he was first named the head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney’s plan was to build Clemson into one of the nation’s elite programs. He has done exactly that. In his 10 years (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he and the Tigers are enjoying the journey more this time around. Swinney said the 2016 team kept wanting to fast forward to the title game (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Clemson and Alabama are staples in the College Football Playoff, the Tigers are in their fourth straight trip to the CFP while the Crimson Tide are in their fifth consecutive playoff. The (…)
Among several Clemson signees that played in the All-American Bowl on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio was five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson from South Dade High School in Miami. The All-American (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban had plenty of praise for Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Saban said if you have seen Trevor Lawrence play he doesn’t play like a (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Media Day took place Saturday morning at the SAP Center. With a day until Clemson faces Alabama in the national title (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – One big narrative entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is that college football fans are bored with watching Clemson and Alabama play yet again. The (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has enjoyed coaching the 2018 defense and the Power Rangers. TCI caught up with Venables at the media day for the national (…)