Venables: It's been a lot of fun to coach them

Venables: It's been a lot of fun to coach them

Football

Venables: It's been a lot of fun to coach them

SAN JOSE, Calif.  — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has enjoyed coaching the 2018 defense and the Power Rangers.

TCI caught up with Venables at the media day for the national championship.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home