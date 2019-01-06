What they're saying: Swinney, Saban news conference

By: Alex Dodd | 9 minutes ago Follow @alexwdodd
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban conducted a press conference Sunday to preview the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Here is how people are reacting on Twitter:
Official @Beansrdone timing of @CFBPlayoff news conference. Dabo Swinney was asked and answered 19:47 worth of questions. #Clemson #Alabama pic.twitter.com/PRzYFOysI3
Dabo Swinney on whether the Clemson-Alabama series has hurt college football: "I'm not going to apologize for having a great team and a great program and a bunch of committed guys, and I'm sure Coach Saban isn't either."
Either Alabama or Clemson has been No. 1 in each of the last 53 AP Polls
Thread:
Is Clemson v. Alabama IV good for college football?
Saban and Dabo respond:
Saban: pic.twitter.com/QxU6ZGTukN
Nick Saban on if Alabama-Clemson playing again for national title is good for college football: "I don’t get too concerned about a lot of other programs"
Now that is one safe trophy @CFBPlayoff #Clemson #Alabama pic.twitter.com/WiUKbSj5Mq
I think this reflects what I hear from many people. There are still a lot of people – including Nick Saban – who don't understand how the committee comes to its final four teams. https://t.co/B6dp71mFs2
Dabo says if Bama-Clemson IV isn't good for CFB then we should just go back to the old bowl system and "elect" someone national champion in the 2 polls.
