Clemson seniors go out as two time national champions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s seniors capped off the winningest four years of any group in college football history, dominating No. 1 Alabama 44-16.

In doing so, the winningest group in Tiger history became the most successful class ever, posting a 55-4 overall record in the last four years to tie Alabama’s current class record. The 2018 seniors also became the first team in the modern era finish a season 15-0.

What all did this senior class do at Clemson?