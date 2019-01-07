Clemson seniors go out as two time national champions

Tigers dominate Alabama to secure perfect season, second national title in three years.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s seniors capped off the winningest four years of any group in college football history, dominating No. 1 Alabama 44-16.
In doing so, the winningest group in Tiger history became the most successful class ever, posting a 55-4 overall record in the last four years to tie Alabama’s current class record. The 2018 seniors also became the first team in the modern era finish a season 15-0.
What all did this senior class do at Clemson?
- First group in Clemson history to finish their careers with two national championships.
- They became the first senior class ever to play in four straight ACC Championship Games and the first to win four straight ACC titles outright. And, they are the second group to earn four consecutive College Football Playoff berths.
- The Tigers have won 45 games over Power Five Conference opponents since 2015, the most in the nation.
- Clemson’s seniors are no strangers to the polls either, being ranked in the AP top 15 in every week off their careers and a top 10 ranking in the last 58, tied for longest streak in the country. They also finished ranked higher in the polls after the year than in the preseason.
- The Tigers took care of business at home and finished 27-1 in Memorial Stadium tied for the best home record since 2015 and with the 2017 seniors for most home wins.
- They also finished 23-1 in the ACC Atlantic Division and went undefeated against five of its six divisional foes. Clemson finished 4-0 against Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, NC State and Wake Forest. Clemson’s senior class also finished undefeated against in-state rival South Carolina.
- And, now they became the first class in program history to win two national championships. There is no debate, this is the best group to ever play in Clemson uniforms.