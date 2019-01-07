Lawrence finds Etienne giving Clemson double-digit lead

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson grew its lead to 28-16 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne with 4:38 to play in the first half. The drive was eight plays for 47 yards in 3:27.

The drive began after Tua Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the half to Trayvon Mullen who returned the ball 46 yards to the Clemson 44. Then, Lawrence found Amari Rodgers for 26-yards on third-and-seven to keep the drive alive. Etienne caught a shovel pass for five yards to cap of the drive with a touchdown.