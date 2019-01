SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Tigers extended their lead to 37-16 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 8:26 left in the third quarter. The drive was three plays for 76 yards in 1:21.

Clemson held the Crimson Tide on downs and went right down the field to score. Alabama brought pressure but Lawrence stepped up to find Ross down the seam for a touchdown and three score lead.