No stage is too big for Trevor Lawrence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Four games into the season Dabo Swinney made a difficult decision to replace veteran starter Kelly Bryant with freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That decision paid off on Monday night.

Second-ranked Clemson dominated No. 1 Alabama 44-16 and win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. The win wrapped up the first 15-0 season in the modern era and secured its second national championship in three seasons.

Lawrence led the Tigers back to the pinnacle of college football with a near flawless performance. He finished the day 20-of-32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Throughout the season and even the week leading up to the game, pundits wondered when Lawrence would slip up and have a freshman moment.

Paul Finebaum even said the morning of the game that Lawrence had never seen anything like Alabama, and he didn’t think Lawrence would be able to handle the pressure of the moment.

No spotlight proved too bright for the freshman this season and no stage was too big as he became the second freshman to win a national championship behind Jamies Winston.

The longest pass on the day was a 74-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross and the second longest throw was 62-yards to Tee Higgins, setting up a 17-yard touchdown rush.

His stellar performance earned him CFP National Championship Game MVP and it was well deserved. And, Lawrence has at least two more seasons in a Clemson uniform.