Recruits predict the CFP National Championship (Part 2)

Recruits predict the CFP National Championship (Part 2)

Feature

Recruits predict the CFP National Championship (Part 2)

The highly anticipated rematch between Clemson and Alabama is almost here.

The Tigers, a 5.5-point underdog, will take on the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 8 p.m. Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ahead of the national title clash, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their predictions for the game:

Clemson signee Will Putnam, 2019 4-star OL, Tampa (Fla.) Plant: “Of course I’ve got Clemson, but I think it’s going to be a close one for the most part. I’m going to say 28-24 Clemson.”

Dawson Ellington, 2020 3-star ATH, Marietta (Ga.): “It’s going to be a close game. 21-17 Bama. (Dexter) Lawrence is not playing.”

R.J. Mickens, 2020 4-star DB, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: “That’s a tough one. Both of these offenses are pretty explosive. Both of these defenses are pretty good. I would say somewhere like maybe 33 to 37 either way. It could go either way, Clemson or Bama.”

Kalel Mullings, 2020 4-star LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy: “27-24 Clemson. It’s going to come down to a final stop by Clemson’s defense at the end of the game.”

Sav’ell Smalls, 2020 5-star DE/OLB, Seattle (Wash.) Garfield: “45-42 Clemson”

Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “Clemson by 7, 24-17”

Bryn Tucker, 2020 4-star OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “24-21 Clemson gets dub”

Brady Ward, 2020 3-star OL, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s: “35-31 Clemson. This is the most talent Alabama has faced all year.”

Phillip Webb, 2020 4-star LB, Buford (Ga.) Lanier: “Clemson 31, Bama 28”

Ethan West, 2020 4-star LB, Midlothain (Va.) Cosby: “I think the score will be 31-24 Clemson.”

E.J. Williams, 2020 4-star WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “21-17 Clemson”

Tim Keenan, 2021 4-star DT, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay: “Alabama and Clemson have great offenses and defenses. Especially the D-linemen on both sides will make a difference. But I say Bama takes it 28-24.”

In case you missed it, here is the first part of TCI’s recruit predictions for the national title game – LINK.

, , Feature, Football, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home