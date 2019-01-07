Recruits predict the CFP National Championship (Part 2)

The highly anticipated rematch between Clemson and Alabama is almost here.

The Tigers, a 5.5-point underdog, will take on the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 8 p.m. Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ahead of the national title clash, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their predictions for the game:

Clemson signee Will Putnam, 2019 4-star OL, Tampa (Fla.) Plant: “Of course I’ve got Clemson, but I think it’s going to be a close one for the most part. I’m going to say 28-24 Clemson.”

Dawson Ellington, 2020 3-star ATH, Marietta (Ga.): “It’s going to be a close game. 21-17 Bama. (Dexter) Lawrence is not playing.”

R.J. Mickens, 2020 4-star DB, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: “That’s a tough one. Both of these offenses are pretty explosive. Both of these defenses are pretty good. I would say somewhere like maybe 33 to 37 either way. It could go either way, Clemson or Bama.”

Kalel Mullings, 2020 4-star LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy: “27-24 Clemson. It’s going to come down to a final stop by Clemson’s defense at the end of the game.”

Sav’ell Smalls, 2020 5-star DE/OLB, Seattle (Wash.) Garfield: “45-42 Clemson”

Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “Clemson by 7, 24-17”

Bryn Tucker, 2020 4-star OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “24-21 Clemson gets dub”

Brady Ward, 2020 3-star OL, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s: “35-31 Clemson. This is the most talent Alabama has faced all year.”

Phillip Webb, 2020 4-star LB, Buford (Ga.) Lanier: “Clemson 31, Bama 28”

Ethan West, 2020 4-star LB, Midlothain (Va.) Cosby: “I think the score will be 31-24 Clemson.”

E.J. Williams, 2020 4-star WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “21-17 Clemson”

Tim Keenan, 2021 4-star DT, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay: “Alabama and Clemson have great offenses and defenses. Especially the D-linemen on both sides will make a difference. But I say Bama takes it 28-24.”

