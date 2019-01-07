Saban impressed with Trevor Lawrence

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Sunday morning at the San Jose Marriott during the head coaches press conference, previewing Monday night’s 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Saban on Clemson’s program

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for what and how they do things at Clemson. They do a great job of recruiting. They do a great job of developing their players, and likewise, that’s what we try to do in our program in terms of we want to help guys be more successful in life because they were involved in the program.”

Saban on Trevor Lawrence

“I think Trevor Lawrence in particular has done a phenomenal job for his team this year in his ability to execute and certainly doesn’t play like a freshman or look like a freshman, and if anybody ever watched him, they wouldn’t think he was a freshman.”

Saban on what makes his team so successful

“I think what we try to get our players to do is play to a standard, be the best version of themselves. I oftentimes get on our players, even when we win and people don’t totally understand that, because regardless of what the scoreboard says, how did you really perform?”

Saban on whether or not another Alabama-Clemson matchup is good for college football

“I have a tremendous respect for what this team has been able to accomplish, the opportunity that they created for themselves, and as a coach, you want to do everything you can to help your players have the best opportunity to be successful for what they want to accomplish.”

Saban on how the quarterback position has gradually changed

“There’s more and more guys, I think, that come into college programs that we see across the country that are more ready to play, and I think that’s a reflection of offense in this day and age has changed a little bit, and these guys that are developing earlier in that style of play that’s more of a spread-type offense than rather 20 years ago where you played a little different type. It’s not all about drop-back passing. But there are elements of that, but I see a lot of young players that do this in high school now.”