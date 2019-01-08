Clemson national championship celebration gallery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson dominated Alabama to show the nation that there is no doubt that the Tigers are the new standard in college football. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
Only the beginning for Ross
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s Justyn Ross did not look like a freshman Monday night in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory to win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s (…)
Though everyone waited for it, Lawrence never had his freshman moment
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Ever since he became Clemson’s starting quarterback in Week 5 of the 2018 season. Everyone waited for Trevor Lawrence to have a freshman moment. It was supposed to happen against (…)
Swinney: 'This team was special from day one'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he knew this team was special from day one. Watch Swinney’s opening remarks in his press conference following the Tigers’ 44-16 (…)
Ross wasn't surprised by incredible performance
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross put on a show Monday night in the national championship game. The Clemson Insider caught up with Ross after the 44-16 win over (…)
Ferrell: 'We wiped this time'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell made it clear that the Tigers are the best team ever after “wiping” Alabama and going 15-0. Ferrell said earlier this (…)
Move over Alabama, there is another dynasty in college football
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alabama no longer owns a dynasty in college football. Thanks to Monday’s 44-16 win in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Clemson can now stake claim to its (…)
Clemson seniors go out as two time national champions
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s seniors capped off the winningest four years of any group in college football history, dominating No. 1 Alabama 44-16. In doing so, the winningest group in Tiger history (…)
No stage is too big for Trevor Lawrence
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Four games into the season Dabo Swinney made a difficult decision to replace veteran starter Kelly Bryant with freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That decision paid off on Monday (…)
Tigers ‘roll’ Tide! Win National Championship!
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Clemson won its second national championship in three years with one of the most dominating performances ever over top-ranked Alabama. Led by true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence (…)