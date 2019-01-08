If it was Mullen's last game, it was a great one

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—If it happened to be his last game as a Clemson Tiger Trayvon Mullen went out as a bang. The cornerback recorded his first interception of the season and the fourth of his career in Clemson’s 44-16 National Championship win over Alabama at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Later in the game he got his second sack of the season and forced a fumble on the play.

Mullen on what he’s accomplished at Clemson

First, I feel like this program is based off of love as far as with the players. But also the sense of love for each other. We care about each other, and I feel like every Saturday we go out there and show it. We always preach that as far as with the coaches and the players. We love each other, we go into Saturdays, we love our fans, the culture, just everything about the program.

Mullen on being award defensive MVP

“It’s special to me. Being able to be a leader on this team, lead these guys. They trust and believe in me so I give all the thanks to those guys. The guys up front, the secondary, scout team, Coach Brent Venables, Coach Reed, just everybody that’s a part of that defense. I appreciate all of them.”

Mullen on Clemson’s defense forcing Alabama turnovers

“It means a lot to us. We prepare well. We go in that game and we don’t fear anywhere. We go in there and we go in with an edge. Everything can happen we just have to go out there and we can make things happen.”

Mullen on Clemson’s confidence

“We were really comfortable. We prepare, that’s the biggest thing. We prepare. We go out there with an edge. We believe in each other, we love each other and I think that was the main key.”

Mullen on the stops in the red zone

“That’s unbelievable. I still think about that to this moment. That just shows the type of defense that we are, the type of work we put in and how hard we grind.”