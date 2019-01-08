Move over Alabama, there is another dynasty in college football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alabama no longer owns a dynasty in college football.

Thanks to Monday’s 44-16 win in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Clemson can now stake claim to its own dynasty. The Tigers once again own the college football world for a second time in three years, beating Alabama both times to usher in a “mini” dynasty if you will.

“Well, I don’t think there’s any question that we’re as good a program as there is in the country,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

In the 10 years Swinney has been at the helm at Clemson, the Tigers have not only won two national championships, but 117 games. They won five ACC Championships, including the last four. They have won nine bowl games, beating college football powerhouses such as Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State on multiple occasions.

Clemson has also beat LSU and Notre Dame in bowl games.

Besides Alabama, the Tigers are the only program in the country with eight straight 10-win seasons in a row and join Alabama and Ohio State as the only schools with 100 or more wins this decade.

“Program-wise, consistency-wise, year in and year out, there’s no doubt where they are,” Swinney said. “But we’re kind of the new kid on the block. This is our third National Championship appearance now in four years, so I think that certainly validates our level of consistency. But we’ve still got a little ways to go.

“We’re proud members of the ROY bus. I think Stephen A said it best. He said, it’s Alabama five, four, three, two, one, and then it’s everybody else. So, we’re like sixth, so we’re working our way there. But I think for sure we’ve been the two most consistent programs in all of the country. We’ve just got to finish the deal a few more times.”

And with guys like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers and most of the offensive line, it does not seem like this dynasty is going to end anytime soon.