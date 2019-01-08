Only the beginning for Ross

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s Justyn Ross did not look like a freshman Monday night in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory to win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

But the wide receiver’s performance was not a surprising one as he has shined all season long. In Monday night’s win Ross totaled 153 yards which included a 74-yard touchdown.

Ross on the nerves of a National Championship game

“For me personally, I knew I was going to be nervous because it was my freshman year. But as a team we felt like we were ready to go the entire week.”

Ross on when he knew Clemson had the game

“Just from the opening kickoff. Just from the type of attitude that we had going into this game. I felt like we were going to win.”

Ross on bragging rights over his home state

“Yeah, I’m going to have a lot of bragging right. I’m going to have a lot of bragging rights. But I’m not going to use them too much because I know I’m still a regular person back home.”

Ross on the veterans

“We have a lot of good veterans on this team and that’s why I play so hard; because of the veterans. I know some of them won’t have a chance to strap it up anymore so I’m just playing for them and they’re a great group of guys.”

Ross on Trevor Lawrence

“Nothing was different tonight. Surprisingly nothing was different. Trevor was always calm like he’s always been.”

Ross on his one-handed catch.

“I just had to go up and make a play. Trevor (Lawrence) put the ball high and inside for me just to make that play. I just had to make it.”