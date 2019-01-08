Swinney on the amazing freshmen Ross, Lawrence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about his amazing freshmen Justyn Ross and Trevor Lawrence.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — What a night to be a Clemson Tiger? In the national championship game at Levi’s stadium Monday night Clemson showed the college football world that they are the king, not (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Second-ranked Clemson reclaimed its spot at the top of the college football mountain for the second time in three years. The Tigers dominated in their 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama in (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson dominated Alabama to show the nation that there is no doubt that the Tigers are the new standard in college football. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s Justyn Ross did not look like a freshman Monday night in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory to win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Ever since he became Clemson’s starting quarterback in Week 5 of the 2018 season. Everyone waited for Trevor Lawrence to have a freshman moment. It was supposed to happen against (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he knew this team was special from day one. Watch Swinney’s opening remarks in his press conference following the Tigers’ 44-16 (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross put on a show Monday night in the national championship game. The Clemson Insider caught up with Ross after the 44-16 win over (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell made it clear that the Tigers are the best team ever after “wiping” Alabama and going 15-0. Ferrell said earlier this (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alabama no longer owns a dynasty in college football. Thanks to Monday’s 44-16 win in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Clemson can now stake claim to its (…)