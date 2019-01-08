Swinney on the amazing freshmen Ross, Lawrence

Swinney on the amazing freshmen Ross, Lawrence

Football

Swinney on the amazing freshmen Ross, Lawrence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about his amazing freshmen Justyn Ross and Trevor Lawrence.

 

 

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17m

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — What a night to be a Clemson Tiger? In the national championship game at Levi’s stadium Monday night Clemson showed the college football world that they are the king, not (…)

reply
40m

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Second-ranked Clemson reclaimed its spot at the top of the college football mountain for the second time in three years. The Tigers dominated in their 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama in (…)

reply
2hr

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s Justyn Ross did not look like a freshman Monday night in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory to win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home