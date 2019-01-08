Swinney, players speak to fans that welcome them home

The national champions have returned to Clemson.
Head coach Dabo Swinney and a number of players spoke to the fans at the arrival ceremony behind Jervey Gym in Clemson.
The 2018 National Champions got back to Clemson Tuesday night and were greeted by thousands of Tiger supporters who lined the streets and filed into the Jervey Parking lot in Clemson. Here is all the action (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Justyn Ross balled out in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night. Second-ranked Clemson dominated top-ranked Alabama in Levi’s Stadium, cruising to a 44-16 (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — TCI caught up with former Clemson All-American Deshaun Watson on the field at Levi’s Stadium following the national championship game.
SANTA CLARA, Calif.—If it happened to be his last game as a Clemson Tiger Trayvon Mullen went out as a bang. The cornerback recorded his first interception of the season and the fourth of his career in (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Clemson Insider caught up with NFL All-Pro and former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins on the field following the Tigers’ 44-16 win over Alabama to win the 2018 National (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant said Monday’s 44-16 victory over Alabama was exactly why he, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell came back to Tigertown for one (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif — Dabo Swinney will not come right out and say it, but his Clemson Tigers are no longer on the ROY Bus. The Tigers are now driving the lead bus in college football, especially after the way (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The national champions held one final press conference Tuesday morning before they head back home to Clemson. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, MVP’s Trevor Lawrence and (…)
The latest Amway coaches poll was released today. Clemson once again finishes the season as the top ranked team. Georgia slips to No. 8 while Syracuse finishes at No. 15.