Swinney: "This team was special from day one"

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he knew this team was special from day one.
Watch Swinney’s opening remarks in his press conference following the win:
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he knew this team was special from day one.
Watch Swinney’s opening remarks in his press conference following the win:
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross put on a show Monday night in the national championship game. The Clemson Insider caught up with Ross after the 44-16 win over (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell made it clear that the Tigers are the best team ever after “wiping” Alabama and going 15-0. Ferrell said earlier this (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alabama no longer owns a dynasty in college football. Thanks to Monday’s 44-16 win in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Clemson can now stake claim to its (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Clemson’s seniors capped off the winningest four years of any group in college football history, dominating No. 1 Alabama 44-16. In doing so, the winningest group in Tiger history (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Four games into the season Dabo Swinney made a difficult decision to replace veteran starter Kelly Bryant with freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That decision paid off on Monday (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Clemson won its second national championship in three years with one of the most dominating performances ever over top-ranked Alabama. Led by true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Tigers extended their lead to 37-16 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 8:26 left in the third quarter. The drive was three plays for 76 yards in (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson jumped out to a 31-16 lead in the first half on No. 1 Alabama. The Tiger defense forced two turnovers including a pick-six. Here are some photos from the first half of (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Clemson turned two Tua Tagovailoa interceptions into touchdowns as the second-ranked Tigers lead No. 1 Alabama, 31-16, at halftime. Tagovailoa came into the game with just four (…)